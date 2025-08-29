Aldi is not giving away free food boxes in exchange for Facebook likes

Everyone who likes a Facebook post gets a free food box from Aldi as part of the supermarket’s birthday celebrations.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain told Full Fact the posts didn’t come from Aldi, and are likely to be fake.

Facebook posts claiming users can receive a free food box from Aldi in exchange for liking a post are not genuine offers from the retailer.

The posts all read: “As a celebration for ALDI Birthday in just a few days everyone who shows a thumbs up gets a free food box.”. One post includes an image which says “honoring 65 years”, although an Aldi spokesperson said the retailer has been in the UK for 35 years, not 65.

Some versions of the post include real images from Aldi UK, including a genuine picture of the supermarket’s UK chief executive Giles Hurley. Others use images originally shared by the Aldi USA Facebook account in relation to the supermarket’s partnership with Feeding America to provide disaster relief boxes to support people displaced from their homes.

We’ve written before about other fake offers for restaurants, retailers and a range of other brands we’ve seen on social media.

It’s always worth checking if a deal you see on social media has been shared by a company’s official page, which will typically have lots of followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a significant post history.