Argos is not ‘giving away’ iPad Pros for just £2.50

False. Argos has confirmed this is not a genuine offer from them.

Argos is giving away iPad Pros for £2.50 to people who fill in a survey.

Posts shared on Facebook falsely claim that the retailer Argos is “giving away” iPad Pro tablets for £2.50 to people who fill in a survey.

One post says: “Argos is giving away last year’s tablets to all UK residents aged 18 and older, in order to clear excess stock and free up warehouse space for the new models.”

It then encourages Facebook users to “Click the button and answer 3 quick questions”. The post includes an image of a woman wearing a high-vis jacket gesturing towards piles of what appear to be boxed iPads. Signs on two of the piles feature the Argos logo, and say “Ipad pro 2022 £2.50” [sic].