Argos is not ‘giving away’ iPad Pros for just £2.50

What was claimed
Argos is giving away iPad Pros for £2.50 to people who fill in a survey.
Our verdict
False. Argos has confirmed this is not a genuine offer from them.
Posts shared on Facebook falsely claim that the retailer Argos is “giving away” iPad Pro tablets for £2.50 to people who fill in a survey.
Argos confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer.
One post says: “Argos is giving away last year’s tablets to all UK residents aged 18 and older, in order to clear excess stock and free up warehouse space for the new models.”
It then encourages Facebook users to “Click the button and answer 3 quick questions”. The post includes an image of a woman wearing a high-vis jacket gesturing towards piles of what appear to be boxed iPads. Signs on two of the piles feature the Argos logo, and say “Ipad pro 2022 £2.50” [sic].
The link included in the comments of the post takes users to a site titled “Argos”, and tells users they have “been chosen to participate in this survey” which “will only take a minute of your time and you can receive a fantastic prize: iPad Pro 2022 for just £2.50!”
The website’s URL, however, doesn’t match that of the real Argos site and the layout is considerably different. It doesn’t feature any of the menus, products or branding that appear on the real site.
We’ve fact checked many similar posts on Facebook offering fake deals from Argos. Recent examples include false offers for various laptops, Playstations and airfryers, which were supposedly available at improbably cheap prices.
It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify them is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Argos has confirmed this is not a genuine offer.
Full Fact fights for good, reliable information in the media, online, and in politics.