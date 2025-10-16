‘Boots offer’ for over-50s isn’t affiliated with retailer

The Facebook post says: “My daughter, who works at Boots, told me something lovely the other day - if you’re over 50, you can fill out a short survey and get the SOL Ultimate Gift Box for under £10!”.

It adds that this is because Boots is “making room for their new range launching on 30 October”, and a link to the survey has been shared in the comments. This link directs people to a website featuring the Boots logo, but that does not have the official URL address of the real Boots website.

But Boots confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer. We couldn’t find this offer on the real Boots site or on its official social media pages.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen social media posts sharing fake offers supposedly from Boots, as well as those from other retailers, such as Argos, Amazon and Screwfix.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify if an offer is real is to see whether it has been shared by the company’s official page. This will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram, and a longer post history.