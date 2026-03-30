False claims about Boots mini perfume set giveaway is repeated again

Facebook posts have again falsely claimed that Boots is giving away a “Mini Perfume Set” as part of a “special customer feedback campaign”.

The posts are accompanied by two videos of women holding a box of mini perfumes and seemingly being interviewed in a Boots shop. But these videos are probably AI-generated, as we explained when we first saw them being shared last month.

The caption of the posts is also very similar to those we’ve seen previously. It says a “small delivery fee applies”, and encourages Facebook users to “Tap ‘Order now’, complete the survey, and join today!”

A spokesperson for Boots told us that these were not genuine offers when we saw the same claims in February.