False claims about Boots mini perfume set giveaway is repeated again
Facebook posts have again falsely claimed that Boots is giving away a “Mini Perfume Set” as part of a “special customer feedback campaign”.
The posts are accompanied by two videos of women holding a box of mini perfumes and seemingly being interviewed in a Boots shop. But these videos are probably AI-generated, as we explained when we first saw them being shared last month.
The caption of the posts is also very similar to those we’ve seen previously. It says a “small delivery fee applies”, and encourages Facebook users to “Tap ‘Order now’, complete the survey, and join today!”
A spokesperson for Boots told us that these were not genuine offers when we saw the same claims in February.
We’ve previously written about other fake online offers supposedly from Boots, as well as many other retailers.