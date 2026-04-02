‘Eid Mubarak’ chocolate box is not being sold by Cadbury

A Cadbury spokesperson confirmed the box is not a genuine Cadbury product. The box pictured is being sold on eBay by an independent gift seller.

Cadbury does not sell a celebratory chocolate box with a message saying “Happy Eid Mubarak” inside, contrary to claims being shared on social media.

An image of a purple box containing Dairy Milk items has been circulating on Facebook with the caption: “Cadbury's can't remember to put ‘Happy Easter’ on their products but have no problem remembering ‘Eid Mubarak’ though…”