‘Eid Mubarak’ chocolate box is not being sold by Cadbury

What was claimed
A picture shows Cadbury is selling a celebratory chocolate box that says “Happy Eid Mubarak” written inside.
Our verdict
A Cadbury spokesperson confirmed the box is not a genuine Cadbury product. The box pictured is being sold on eBay by an independent gift seller.
Cadbury does not sell a celebratory chocolate box with a message saying “Happy Eid Mubarak” inside, contrary to claims being shared on social media.
An image of a purple box containing Dairy Milk items has been circulating on Facebook with the caption: “Cadbury's can't remember to put ‘Happy Easter’ on their products but have no problem remembering ‘Eid Mubarak’ though…”
A spokesperson for Mondelēz international, the company which owns Cadbury, told Full Fact “this isn’t a real product”. The Cadbury UK website includes an option for Easter under its ‘occasions’ menu, but has nothing listed for Eid.
While Cadbury itself isn’t producing it, the box pictured does appear to be a product being sold on Ebay by an independent gift vendor, who also sells a range of chocolate boxes for occasions such as Mother’s Day, birthdays, Easter, Christmas and Valentine’s Day.
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Cadbury in other countries does appear to sell products naming Ramadan or alluding to Eid.
We have previously debunked other false claims around Eid and Easter, including that Cadbury chocolate eggs no longer say Easter on them, and that the retailer is selling an ‘Eid egg’.