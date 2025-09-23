KFC is not giving away free buckets to celebrate ‘National Chicken Wing Day’

KFC is giving away free buckets of chicken to people who like a Facebook post to honour National Chicken Wing Day.

Posts shared hundreds of times on Facebook claim the fast food chain KFC is “honoring National Chicken Wing Day” by offering free 12 piece buckets to people who like the posts.

But this isn’t true. KFC confirmed to Full Fact that these are not genuine offers from the franchise.

One post says: “Breaking, honoring National Chicken Wing day by treating every like to a free 12 piece bucket at any KFC”, and features an image of two women wearing KFC branded aprons and holding KFC branded buckets. Underneath the photo is what appears to be a voucher—a bar code alongside the KFC logo and text that says: “#NationalChickenWingDay FREE 12 piece chicken bucket”.

Another post claims: “BREAKING! Honoring National Chicken Wing day by treating everyone who says 'Bucket' to a free bucket at any KFC”. This post features an image that also resembles a voucher, but it includes a QR code and has an apparent code number on it, as well as the text “Valid at any KFC”. Other posts feature very similar wording and the same images.