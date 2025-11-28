Primark isn’t giving away hampers to people to celebrate its birthday

False. This is not a genuine offer from the company.

Primark is giving away free hampers to celebrate its birthday to anyone who ‘likes’ and comments on certain Facebook posts.

A number of Facebook posts have falsely claimed that Primark is giving away free hampers to celebrate the retail chain’s birthday.

One of the posts says: "Primark is celebrating its 60th Birthday with a free hamper of goodies for everyone who hits like and says: Sixty.”

It features a photo of what appear to be Primark staff holding a hamper in a store, strongly implying that the promotion is from Primark itself.

Other posts are similar but some claim the company is 50 rather than 60 years old.

Neither is correct. The company started life in Dublin in 1969 under the name Penneys. The first UK store was opened in Derby in 1973 but a trademark conflict with US retailer J C Penney meant another name needed to be found and this and subsequent UK stores were rebranded. The store first became known as Primark in September 1974, 51 years ago.