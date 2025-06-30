Old easyJet video shared as ‘last moment’ before Air India crash

False. This video dates back to at least March 2020, five years before the Air India disaster.

A video taken inside the aircraft shows the “last moment” before the Air India plane crash.

We’ve seen another video being shared on social media with claims it was filmed inside the Air India plane that crashed on 12 June, killing all but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board, and at least 29 people on the ground.

The video (warning: distressing content) shows a woman gripping the seat in front of her as the plane appears to experience turbulence, before panning to the window to show the engine. An alarm-like sound is going off in the background and a man can be heard shouting “we’re all gonna die”.

But this video is unrelated to the Air India crash. The first example we found online was posted on TikTok in March 2020, long before the incident.

The sound of the alarm and the man shouting has been overlaid, and is not the video’s original audio—there are several examples of it being used in other videos.