Old easyJet video shared as ‘last moment’ before Air India crash

What was claimed
A video taken inside the aircraft shows the “last moment” before the Air India plane crash.
Our verdict
False. This video dates back to at least March 2020, five years before the Air India disaster.
We’ve seen another video being shared on social media with claims it was filmed inside the Air India plane that crashed on 12 June, killing all but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board, and at least 29 people on the ground.
The video (warning: distressing content) shows a woman gripping the seat in front of her as the plane appears to experience turbulence, before panning to the window to show the engine. An alarm-like sound is going off in the background and a man can be heard shouting “we’re all gonna die”.
But this video is unrelated to the Air India crash. The first example we found online was posted on TikTok in March 2020, long before the incident.
The sound of the alarm and the man shouting has been overlaid, and is not the video’s original audio—there are several examples of it being used in other videos.
The seat design in the viral video also matches images of easyJet cabins, and does not resemble the inside of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, the aircraft that crashed.
We have written several articles about misinformation circulating following the Air India disaster. Before sharing content that you see on social media first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verified source. Our guides to identifying misleading videos can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the video is old and dates back to at least March 2020.
