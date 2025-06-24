‘Tel Aviv’ missiles image almost certainly AI, contrary to online claims

What was claimed A photo shows missiles in the sky above Tel Aviv last week amid strikes between Israel and Iran. Our verdict This image was almost certainly created with artificial intelligence. There’s no evidence to suggest it’s real.

An image of the night sky above a city illuminated by missiles is being widely shared on social media with claims it shows scenes in Tel Aviv, Israel, last week, amid conflict between Israel and Iran. The image shows missiles raining down on an urban landscape with columns of smoke rising from buildings in the distance. A post sharing the image on X with the caption “This is not AI. This is Tel Aviv” has over 18,000 shares. But, contrary to the claim in the caption, this image was almost certainly created with AI, and we could find no evidence that it's real.

It appears to have been first shared on Facebook and Instagram by the digital creator Mhamad Yusif. This name appears as a watermark at the top and bottom of the full image, though it has been cropped out of versions of the image shared with the claim it’s real. Mr Yusif has also shared what appears to be the prompt given to the artificial intelligence model to generate the image. In a comment on his Facebook post, he wrote in quotation marks: “‘A highly detailed cinematic wide shot of glowing fiery trails falling from the sky over a modern city at night. The light trails resemble meteor showers or celestial phenomena, illuminating the cloudy sky in hues of orange and red. Below, the cityscape shows buildings with lights on, some faint smoke rising between them, adding a sense of tension and mystery. The style is ultra-realistic with dramatic lighting and a moody atmosphere, resembling a scene from a high-budget disaster or sci-fi movie.’” Full Fact has contacted Mr Yusif for comment and will update this article if we receive a response.