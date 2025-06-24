Video of motorcycle fire in China shared as Iranian attack on Tel Aviv

What was claimed
A clip of a large fire in a built-up area shows an Iranian attack on Tel Aviv.
Our verdict
False. It actually shows a fire at a motorcycle parking lot in China.
A video showing a recent fire in China is being shared on social media with false claims it shows an Iranian attack on Tel Aviv, Israel.
The video shows thick black smoke rising from flames at ground level. It has been shared with the caption: “An Iranian attack like Tel Aviv has never seen before.”
But the clip is not related to recent Israel-Iran airstrikes. It actually predates these events and shows a fire at a motorcycle parking lot in Chongqing in southwest China on 11 June. The clip was shared in an article by a Russian media outlet on 12 June, and closely resembles footage of the fire shared by Reuters, the BBC and other media. According to the local fire department, there were no casualties.
Israel and Iran have been exchanging airstrikes following an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear infrastructure and other targets on Friday 13 June.
A ceasefire was announced on Tuesday (24 June) but at the time of writing it was unclear if it would hold.
We frequently see miscaptioned footage circulating on social media during significant global events. During the most recent Israel-Iran conflict, this has included old footage of a drone attack in Kyiv in October 2022 and an Iranian missile attack on Israel in October 2024 being shared as if recent.
For tips on how to verify videos before you share them, read our guide.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this video shows a recent fire at a motorcycle parking lot in Chongqing in China, not Iranian missiles in Tel Aviv.
