Video of motorcycle fire in China shared as Iranian attack on Tel Aviv

A video showing a recent fire in China is being shared on social media with false claims it shows an Iranian attack on Tel Aviv, Israel.

The video shows thick black smoke rising from flames at ground level. It has been shared with the caption: “An Iranian attack like Tel Aviv has never seen before.”

But the clip is not related to recent Israel-Iran airstrikes. It actually predates these events and shows a fire at a motorcycle parking lot in Chongqing in southwest China on 11 June. The clip was shared in an article by a Russian media outlet on 12 June, and closely resembles footage of the fire shared by Reuters, the BBC and other media. According to the local fire department, there were no casualties.