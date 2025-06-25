Footage does not show scenes inside ‘Israeli bunkers’

False. The video was filmed at Tbilisi City Court in Georgia on 12 June, and is unconnected to the recent Israel-Iran conflict.

But this clip does not show scenes in Israel—it was actually filmed at Tbilisi City Court in Georgia on 12 June and is unconnected to the recent conflict between Israel and Iran, which began on 13 June .

The clip shows a crowd of people including men wearing uniforms, who appear to be security staff, pulling and pushing people through a crowd. It has been shared with the caption : “Situation Getting Worse in Israel. Live Footage from Israeli Bunkers.”

A video circulating online has been shared with claims it shows recent footage from inside a bunker in Israel amid recent conflict with Iran.

A video showing the same scene was shared on X on 12 June with the caption: “Happening now at regime prisoner Mate Devidze's sham trial. #terrorinGeorgia”. Four seconds into this version, a man wearing a white shirt can be seen pulling a woman in a black dress and then a woman in a white shirt with a pink bag down from where they’re standing and pushing them into the crowd.

This same moment is captured from a slightly different angle at seven seconds into the clip being shared on social media with false claims it shows scenes in an Israeli shelter.

A local media outlet shared similar footage at the time with the caption: “Chaotic scenes have erupted in Tbilisi City Court,” and reported that people had been removed from the building by security.

These videos were all taken in the Georgian capital on 12 June, when 21-year-old Mate Devidze was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of assaulting police officers. Mr Devidze had been detained at a rally on 19 November 2024 protesting against the results of Georgia’s parliamentary elections.

Miscaptioned videos are a common type of misinformation we see online, especially during fast-moving global events. We’ve written a round-up of our work fact checking misinformation relating to the Israel-Iran conflict, including claims a clip showed recent anti-government protests in Iran, that was actually taken during protests in the country in 2017, and footage from a drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine in 2022 that circulated recently with claims it showed an Iranian drone attack on Israel.

Our guide on identifying misleading videos offers some tips on how to verify content you see on social media before sharing it.