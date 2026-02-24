The Gorton and Denton by-election: fact checked

Image courtesy of OLI SCARFF/AFP

Voters in Gorton and Denton head to the polls on Thursday in what is widely being viewed as a three-way contest between the Green Party, the Labour Party and Reform UK. (A full list of candidates is available here.) This by-election has attracted significant attention in the national media, in part due to Labour’s decision to block Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham from standing to be the party’s candidate, but also because of its perceived wider political implications. Full Fact has covered the by-election campaign in some detail, publishing six fact checks so far, looking both at online claims and those made on the ground, on flyers and posters. We’ve examined misleading or questionable claims from all three of the parties seen as most likely to win the seat, and debunked false claims circulating on social media. We’ve also seen some of our fact checking quoted by some of the campaigns themselves—in one case with a caption that did not reflect the findings of our fact check verdict. Here’s a round up of some of the claims we’ve seen being made.

Dodgy bar chart claims Misleading, confusing or unreliable bar charts are a regular feature of election campaigns—we’ve been fact checking them for well over a decade. And in the current by-election campaign we’ve written about a couple of claims attached to bar charts. At the end of January the Green Party used one such bar chart to claim that the “latest polling” showed that “only the Greens can stop Reform”. The bar chart in question (which featured rounding errors) showed the Election Maps UK model’s projected change in vote share compared to the 2024 general election.

It was misleading to suggest that this model showed “only the Greens can stop Reform” however, or to quote only its change in vote share figures, because the same model’s figures for actual projected vote share at the time the post was shared showed Labour winning and the Greens coming in third. Labour, meanwhile, has also claimed polling shows it’s best placed to beat Reform. But as we explained, the poll it quoted in some of its by-election ads wasn’t a reliable source for this claim, because it had a very small sample size. In fact, the figures in its bar chart were based on just 62 respondents. We’ve seen multiple versions of Labour ads referencing data from this poll, which was carried out by FindOutNow in late January. FindOutNow itself said that while its poll’s findings suggested the vote will be close, the small sample size means they should not be analysed beyond that. And experts we spoke to told us the poll couldn’t be reliably used to make claims about how support for the main parties compares.

What’s more, they warned that there is limited reliable polling data to support claims about who the top two challengers in the by-election are likely to be. Professor Rob Ford, a political scientist at the University of Manchester, told us two weeks ago: “Both parties really want to be able to claim the mantle of the main "anti-Reform" party in the seat but the truth is there is no reliable data available, from polling or other sources, which can be used to decisively evidence such a claim.” Since we spoke to Mr Ford at least one other constituency poll of Gorton and Denton voters has been published. This survey puts all three main candidates within four percentage points of each other when people who said they would not vote are excluded—within the margin of error for the poll. Anthony Wells, head of global politics, elections and polling at YouGov, warned there were various limitations to things that may be “presented or misrepresented as ‘polling data’ at by-elections”. For example, he told us that projections of vote shares in a particular seat based on national polling or MRP modelling (which typically is based on how people would choose to vote in a general election rather than a specific by-election) may not take account of local factors; however by-elections are more likely to be influenced by local issues and campaigning. Figures based on canvassing data or responses to local party leaflets are also not the same as polling and are unlikely to be representative. It’s possible this kind of data might be behind figures featuring in ads promoted by the Green Party, which used responses to a survey of “local residents” to claim that “only the Greens can beat Reform”. In a video, the party’s candidate Hannah Spencer said that the results were based on “nearly 2,000 chats on the door in Gorton and Denton”. We’ve asked the Greens for more details on how this data was collected. Reform UK has similarly claimed that the contest is a “two-horse race” between itself and the Greens in its own campaign literature—again, we’ve asked what this is based on. UK Polling Report also told us that “single-constituency polling is notoriously difficult”. All this means that claims from any of the parties about who is projected to win—or who is projected to come second—should be treated with a heavy dose of caution. Other claims We’ve also fact checked a claim made on a campaign flyer circulated by Reform UK, which claimed that “350 illegal boat migrants” live in Gorton and Denton.