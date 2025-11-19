Argos isn’t selling Apple Watch 9s for £3 to people who fill in a survey

False. A spokesperson for Argos confirmed this isn’t a genuine offer from the retailer.

Argos is selling Apple Watch 9s for £3 to people who fill in a survey.

A Facebook post claiming Argos is selling Apple Watch 9s extremely cheaply to people who fill in a survey isn’t a genuine offer from the retailer.

The post claims: “My husband works at Argos, and he told me that most people don’t know that by answering a short survey, they can get Apple [sic] Watch!!! I already tried it and got mine - I’m adding a photo. I’ll leave the link he sent me in the comments below, where you can fill out the survey.”

Pictures accompanying the post appear to show the Argos website listing an Apple Watch 9 for £3.

But a spokesperson for Argos told Full Fact this isn’t a genuine offer.