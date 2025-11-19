Argos isn’t selling Apple Watch 9s for £3 to people who fill in a survey

19 November 2025

What was claimed

Argos is selling Apple Watch 9s for £3 to people who fill in a survey.

Our verdict

False. A spokesperson for Argos confirmed this isn’t a genuine offer from the retailer.

A Facebook post claiming Argos is selling Apple Watch 9s extremely cheaply to people who fill in a survey isn’t a genuine offer from the retailer.

The post claims: “My husband works at Argos, and he told me that most people don’t know that by answering a short survey, they can get Apple [sic] Watch!!! I already tried it and got mine - I’m adding a photo. I’ll leave the link he sent me in the comments below, where you can fill out the survey.”

Pictures accompanying the post appear to show the Argos website listing an Apple Watch 9 for £3.

But a spokesperson for Argos told Full Fact this isn’t a genuine offer.

Debunk image Apple Watch

The website Facebook users are encouraged to visit is not the real Argos site, though it features the store’s logo. The URL is different, and the landing page lacks the menus, icons, products and features of Argos’s real website.

This is not the first time we’ve written about posts falsely promoting offers from Argos. We’ve previously fact checked claims the retailer is offering games consoles, iPads and laptops for free or improbably low prices. We’ve also fact checked posts claiming to be advertising offers on goods from other retailers.

It’s always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify them is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official social media page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine offer from Argos.

