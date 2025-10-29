Argos isn’t selling Nintendo Switch 2 consoles for £4

What was claimed
Facebook users who fill in a customer review on a ‘hidden page’ can buy a Nintendo Switch 2 for £4 from Argos.
Our verdict
False. Argos confirmed this is not a genuine offer.
We’ve spotted several posts on Facebook falsely claiming that the retailer Argos is selling Nintendo Switch 2 games consoles for £4 if people complete “short customer reviews” on a “hidden page”.
Argos confirmed to Full Fact this is not a genuine offer.
Some versions of the posts claim to be written by someone whose brother works at Argos, and say Facebook users who click a link provided in the comments and complete a review can be sent a “brand-new Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart for just £4 (you only cover delivery and verification)”. One post is accompanied by an image of a Nintendo Switch 2 box alongside a receipt that includes the Argos logo, and seemingly shows the console being purchased for £4.
However, the website Facebook users are encouraged to visit is not the real Argos website. The URL is different, and the landing page lacks the menus, icons, products and features of Argos’s real website.
In another version of the post, the author claims to have been told by a member of Argos staff that if people “take a short survey” as part of the testing of their “review system”, people can receive a Nintendo Switch 2 for “about £4 for verification”.
This is not the first time we’ve written about posts falsely promoting offers from Argos, including for iPhones, MacBooks, airfryers, mattresses and PlayStations. We’ve also fact checked posts claiming to be advertising offers on goods from other retailers.
It’s always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify them is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official social media page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.
