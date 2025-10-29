Argos isn’t selling Nintendo Switch 2 consoles for £4

Facebook users who fill in a customer review on a ‘hidden page’ can buy a Nintendo Switch 2 for £4 from Argos.

We’ve spotted several posts on Facebook falsely claiming that the retailer Argos is selling Nintendo Switch 2 games consoles for £4 if people complete “short customer reviews” on a “hidden page”.

Argos confirmed to Full Fact this is not a genuine offer.

Some versions of the posts claim to be written by someone whose brother works at Argos, and say Facebook users who click a link provided in the comments and complete a review can be sent a “brand-new Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart for just £4 (you only cover delivery and verification)”. One post is accompanied by an image of a Nintendo Switch 2 box alongside a receipt that includes the Argos logo, and seemingly shows the console being purchased for £4.