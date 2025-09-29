Argos is not giving away HP laptops

This isn’t true. Argos has confirmed the offers are not genuine.

Argos is giving away HP laptops to people over 25 who complete an online form.

Posts on Facebook claim that Argos is giving away HP laptops in damaged packaging to over-25s who answer an online questionnaire, but this is not a genuine offer.

The posts variously claim that Argos damaged their laptop stock during a “warehouse relocation”, or that the high street chain is continuing “to clear out stock of HP laptops that are running out of official warranty to get rid of excess inventory and free up the warehouse for new models”.

They then direct social media users to follow a link and complete a survey to claim the computers.

But the link doesn’t lead to an official website affiliated with Argos.

Argos has confirmed to Full Fact that these offers are not genuine.

This is not the first time we’ve written about posts falsely promoting offers from Argos, including for iPhones, MacBooks, airfryers, mattresses and PlayStations. We’ve also fact checked posts claiming to be advertising offers on goods from other retailers.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.