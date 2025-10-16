Argos isn’t selling cheap iPad Pros to people who fill in a survey

What was claimed
Argos is practically giving away iPad Pro 11s to Facebook users who complete a survey on their website.
Our verdict
False. This is not a genuine Argos offer.
Posts have again been shared on Facebook falsely claiming that users can receive a discounted iPad Pro from Argos if they complete a “short survey on their website”.
The author of the post claims to have a husband who works at Argos, and says that “all iPad Pro 11 (2022) models must be cleared out by month’s end because their official warranty is about to expire! They’re practically giving them away for free - just complete a short survey on their website”.
However, Argos’s official website doesn’t include such a survey and a spokesperson for the retailer confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine Argos offer.
This is not the first time we’ve written about posts falsely promoting offers from Argos, including for iPhones, MacBooks, airfryers, mattresses and PlayStations. We’ve also fact checked posts claiming to be advertising offers on goods from other retailers.
It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify them is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official social media page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.
