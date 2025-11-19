Argos isn’t ‘practically giving away’ GoPro cameras to anyone who fills in form

What was claimed
Argos is practically giving away GoPro HERO13 cameras to people who fill out a form.
Our verdict
False. A spokesperson for Argos confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.
Argos has confirmed that a Facebook post claiming the retailer is “practically giving away” GoPro HERO13 cameras to people who fill out a form isn’t genuine.
The post claims to be written by someone whose sister works at Argos and says she “just leaked their biggest secret - they’re practically giving away GoPro HERO13 cameras right now”.
Facebook users are encouraged to fill out a short web form linked in the comments to claim the deal.
However, the site Facebook users are encouraged to visit is not the real Argos website. The URL is different, and the landing page displays a 404 error message.
This is not the first time we’ve written about posts falsely promoting offers from Argos. We’ve previously fact checked claims the retailer is offering Nintendo Switch consoles, iPad Pros and HP laptops for free or improbably low prices. We’ve also fact checked posts claiming to be advertising offers on goods from other retailers.
It’s always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify them is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official social media page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.
