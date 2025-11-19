Argos isn’t ‘practically giving away’ GoPro cameras to anyone who fills in form

False. A spokesperson for Argos confirmed this is not a genuine offer from the retailer.

Argos is practically giving away GoPro HERO13 cameras to people who fill out a form.

Argos has confirmed that a Facebook post claiming the retailer is “practically giving away” GoPro HERO13 cameras to people who fill out a form isn’t genuine.

The post claims to be written by someone whose sister works at Argos and says she “just leaked their biggest secret - they’re practically giving away GoPro HERO13 cameras right now”.

Facebook users are encouraged to fill out a short web form linked in the comments to claim the deal.