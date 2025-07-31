Argos is not offering people an iPad Pro if they fill in a survey

False. Argos has confirmed this is not a genuine offer from them.

The posts say: “My husband works at Argos and he told me that most people don't know that if they answer a small survey, they can get the iPad Pro 2022!! I already checked and received my bag, attached photo.”

But this isn’t true. Argos told Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from them.

We’ve seen several Facebook posts claiming that the retailer Argos is giving people an “iPad Pro 2022” if they fill in a survey.

Two of the posts include an image that appears to show an iPad next to an Argos receipt for £2.

The posts encourage users to “repeat this post or share it with your friends.”

The link featured in two of the posts takes users to a page which is not the official Argos website. They are then asked to fill in a survey, before being told they can get an iPad Pro 2022 for £3 as Argos is “celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special clearance sale”. Users are then prompted to fill in their details to obtain the offer.

We’ve fact checked many similar posts offering fake deals like this one on Facebook. Recent examples include false offers for various laptops, Playstations and airfryers, which were supposedly available at improbably cheap prices.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.

For more tips, see the National Cyber Security Centre’s website.