‘Cadbury’s offer’ for over 50s on Facebook isn’t genuine

What was claimed
People aged over 50 can get a Cadbury ‘Dairy Milk Family Treat Box’ or ‘Ultimate Chocolate Basket’ for £10 if they fill in an online form.
Our verdict
False. This is not a genuine offer from Cadbury.
Posts being shared on Facebook have claimed that people aged over 50 can buy a Cadbury “Dairy Milk Family Treat Box” or “Ultimate Chocolate Basket” for just £10 if they fill in an online form.
But this isn’t a genuine offer, Cadbury’s parent company Mondelēz International confirmed to Full Fact.
One post says: “My daughter works at Cadbury, and she recently told me about a brilliant little offer they’ve got going—and I just had to share it. If you're aged 50 or over, you can get your hands on a Cadbury Dairy Milk Family Treat Box for just £10. Yes, really—only a tenner!
“They’re clearing out some of their seasonal stock and, rather than let it go to waste, they’ve decided to make it available at a seriously reduced price for over-50s. It’s super simple—there’s a quick online form to fill in (I’ve popped the link in the comments).”
The Facebook user then claims to have ordered one for their husband, and says “the box turned up just a few days later”, before encouraging people again to answer a “few quick questions”.
But the link shared in the comments of the Facebook post doesn’t take users to the real Cadbury website. While the site it links to includes two images of the Cadbury logo, the URL doesn’t match that of the company’s site.
Other posts feature similar wording, or instead claim over 50s can receive a “Cadbury Ultimate Chocolate Basket”.
We’ve seen very similar posts before. We have also fact checked similar posts on Facebook offering fake deals from other retailers. Examples include false offers for various laptops, PlayStations and airfryers, which were supposedly available at improbably cheap prices.
It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify whether an offer is real is to see whether it has been shared by the company’s official page. This will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram, and a longer post history.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this is not a genuine offer from Cadbury.
