‘Cadbury’s offer’ for over 50s on Facebook isn’t genuine

Posts being shared on Facebook have claimed that people aged over 50 can buy a Cadbury “Dairy Milk Family Treat Box” or “Ultimate Chocolate Basket” for just £10 if they fill in an online form.

But this isn’t a genuine offer, Cadbury’s parent company Mondelēz International confirmed to Full Fact.

One post says: “My daughter works at Cadbury, and she recently told me about a brilliant little offer they’ve got going—and I just had to share it. If you're aged 50 or over, you can get your hands on a Cadbury Dairy Milk Family Treat Box for just £10. Yes, really—only a tenner!

“They’re clearing out some of their seasonal stock and, rather than let it go to waste, they’ve decided to make it available at a seriously reduced price for over-50s. It’s super simple—there’s a quick online form to fill in (I’ve popped the link in the comments).”

The Facebook user then claims to have ordered one for their husband, and says “the box turned up just a few days later”, before encouraging people again to answer a “few quick questions”.