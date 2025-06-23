Video does not show Iran attack on Ben Gurion airport

It actually appears to show the northern Israeli city of Haifa, which was hit by strikes on 15 June.

The clip, which has been shared on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) , shows a fire burning in the distance, with smoke rising into the night sky.

A video is circulating online with misleading claims it depicts an Iranian missile strike on Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv.

But this video does not show a strike on Ben Gurion airport.

Full Fact analysed the clip, which was also shared in higher quality and with the same claim on the Telegram messaging app, and identified a number of discrepancies that do not correspond to the geography in that area.

Using open source data to geolocate the position of the video, we found it appears to match a similar point in the northern Israeli port city of Haifa, around 57 miles away from Tel Aviv, which was hit by Iranian strikes on 15 June.

The reflection of lights visible across a large area of water and two high-rise buildings in the video match the skyline of Haifa when facing the port. The fire apparently caused by the strike burning in the distance is near what resembles a coastline.

By contrast, Ben Gurion airport is located inland, around 8.5 miles from Tel Aviv’s coast.

It comes as Israel and Iran have continued to trade missile and drone strikes, following an attack by Israel on 13 June which the country said was targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

In early May the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen fired a missile which landed near the main terminal of Ben Gurion airport.

From June 13, Ben Gurion airport was shut after airspace was closed following the exchange of strikes between Israel and Iran, but it has now begun allowing some repatriation flights with restricted passenger numbers.

Since the outbreak of the most recent Israel-Iran conflict, Full Fact has identified several examples of misinformation circulating online, including content created with artificial intelligence and old footage being miscaptioned as current events. For tips on how to verify footage before you share it, read our guide.