Video doesn’t show mayor calling for Sharia law and ‘expulsion’ of non-Muslims from Britain

A video has been widely shared on social media with false claims that it is footage of the Mayor of Rotherham calling for Sharia law and the deportation of non-Muslim UK citizens.
But that’s not what the clip, which has circulated widely on X and Facebook, actually shows.
It features Councillor Rukhsana Ismail, a Labour councillor for the Rotherham East ward, speaking to the camera in her ceremonial role as the Mayor of Rotherham.
In the short clip currently circulating she speaks in Arabic. Text included with some of the posts sharing it says: “Muslim mayor of Rotherham in the UK says that Britain can only be great again by implementing Sharia law, and demands the expulsion of all Non Muslims! Including British Citizens.”
That is not what Councillor Ismail actually says in the video, however.
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We traced the video to a longer version shared on her official councillor Instagram page on 18 February, in which she speaks both Arabic and English.
The original post is captioned “Ramadan Kareem 🌙 Ramadan Mubarak 🌙”. In the first few seconds of the footage when Councillor Ismail is speaking in Arabic, she wishes people a “Ramadan Kareem”, meaning “generous Ramadan”, and delivers a blessing which we have verified using Google Translate. She then switches to English and talks about the meanings of the month of Ramadan, including “reflection, compassion and generosity”.
As another fact checker has also verified, at no point does Councillor Ismail mention Sharia law, or any kind of action against non-Muslims. We also couldn’t find any evidence that she’s made any such comments elsewhere.
For some Muslims in the world, this year’s Ramadan began on 18 February, while it began on 19 February in the UK.
We have contacted Councillor Ismail and Rotherham council about the claims, and will update this article if we receive a response.
Videos are often reshared widely online with misleading captions, so before sharing content like this which you may come across on social media, take a moment to consider whether it comes from a verifiable and trustworthy source, and whether it shows what others say it does. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.