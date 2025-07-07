Fake Amazon laptop offers circulate ahead of Prime Day

7 July 2025

What was claimed

Amazon is offering last year’s laptops to retirees in the UK for just £3 during the period 1-3 July. The retailer is also giving away all laptops from 2022-2024 to UK pensioners ‘aged 50 and over’ for just £5.

Our verdict

False. Amazon has confirmed these are not legitimate offers from the company.

We’ve spotted Facebook posts falsely claiming that Amazon is offering very cheap laptops to retirees and UK pensioners ‘over 50’ if they answer a few simple questions.

In fact, Amazon UK has confirmed with us that these offers are not genuine.

The supposed deals are circulating ahead of Prime Day—a sale event for Amazon’s subscription members.

The posts feature different pictures that each appear to show someone standing next to a large stack of laptops. One version is captioned: “From July 1 to July 3, Amazon is offering last year’s laptops to retirees in the UK for just £3 !

“This initiative is Amazon’s way of helping the community while getting rid of refurbished models to make room for new ones.

“If you are 40 years old or older and qualify, click the button below and answer 3 simple questions to see if you can take advantage of this amazing offer! 👇”.

The link leads to a page that appears to be a review of an espresso machine, and which is not part of the official Amazon website.

Debunk image Amazon laptops

Another version claims: “Amazon is giving away all laptops in 2022-2024 to UK pensioners aged 50 and over.

“This initiative helps seniors stay connected and online, making room for new products 🤩

“Click the button below and answer a few simple questions to find out if you’re eligible to receive a laptop for just £5 👇”.

This link appears to show news stories from a technology website, and is not the official Amazon website.

Full Fact asked the tech giant about these offers, and a spokesperson told us they were “not legitimate Amazon offers”.

One clue that the posts are fake is that they come from new accounts created in the last month or so. One account has just one follower.

This is not the first time we’ve written about posts promoting fake deals claimed to be from Amazon, and other retailers.

It is always worth double-checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way is to see whether an offer has been shared by the company’s official page, which will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because these are not legitimate offers from Amazon.

