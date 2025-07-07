Fake Amazon laptop offers circulate ahead of Prime Day

False. Amazon has confirmed these are not legitimate offers from the company.

Amazon is offering last year’s laptops to retirees in the UK for just £3 during the period 1-3 July. The retailer is also giving away all laptops from 2022-2024 to UK pensioners ‘aged 50 and over’ for just £5.

We’ve spotted Facebook posts falsely claiming that Amazon is offering very cheap laptops to retirees and UK pensioners ‘over 50’ if they answer a few simple questions.

In fact, Amazon UK has confirmed with us that these offers are not genuine.

The supposed deals are circulating ahead of Prime Day—a sale event for Amazon’s subscription members.

The posts feature different pictures that each appear to show someone standing next to a large stack of laptops. One version is captioned: “From July 1 to July 3, Amazon is offering last year’s laptops to retirees in the UK for just £3 !

“This initiative is Amazon’s way of helping the community while getting rid of refurbished models to make room for new ones.

“If you are 40 years old or older and qualify, click the button below and answer 3 simple questions to see if you can take advantage of this amazing offer! 👇”.

The link leads to a page that appears to be a review of an espresso machine, and which is not part of the official Amazon website.