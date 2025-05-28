No, Argos is not ‘giving away’ laptops to the over-40s

A post on Facebook claims the retailer Argos is “giving away” laptops to UK residents aged over 40 for £4.95.

But this isn’t true.

The post says: “Argos is giving away all 2022-2024 laptops to UK citizens aged 40 and over! This initiative helps older people stay connected and online, and makes room for new products. Click the button below and answer a few short questions to find out if you are eligible to receive a laptop for just £4.95”.

The website people are encouraged to visit includes the Argos logo in the top left corner but does not match the URL of the genuine Argos website. Visitors are asked to answer three simple questions confirming they live in the UK, have purchased items from Argos in the past and want to be entered in the prize draw. They are then given an opportunity to take part in a guessing game before being asked to enter personal details in order to have the laptop delivered.

But a spokesperson for Argos told Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer.

This is not the first time we’ve written about posts falsely promoting offers from Argos, including for iPhones, MacBooks, airfryers, mattresses and PlayStations. We’ve also fact checked posts claiming to be advertising offers on goods from other retailers.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.