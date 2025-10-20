Over-50s can’t get a ‘Family Food Box’ for just £10 from Morrisons

Over-50s can get a Morrisons Family Food Box for £10 if they fill in an online questionnaire.

Posts shared on Facebook have falsely claimed people over the age of 50 who fill in a “short questionnaire” can buy a “Family Food Box” from the supermarket Morrisons for £10.

The posts claim to be written by someone whose daughter works at Morrisons, and they say that products are being sold “for next to nothing” because the supermarket is “clearing out seasonal stock”. People are encouraged to fill out a questionnaire and to follow a link, but the website users are told to visit does not match the design or URL of the real Morrisons website.

Morrisons confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from the supermarket.