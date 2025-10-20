Over-50s can’t get a ‘Family Food Box’ for just £10 from Morrisons

What was claimed
Over-50s can get a Morrisons Family Food Box for £10 if they fill in an online questionnaire.
Our verdict
False. Morrisons confirmed this is not a genuine offer.
Posts shared on Facebook have falsely claimed people over the age of 50 who fill in a “short questionnaire” can buy a “Family Food Box” from the supermarket Morrisons for £10.
The posts claim to be written by someone whose daughter works at Morrisons, and they say that products are being sold “for next to nothing” because the supermarket is “clearing out seasonal stock”. People are encouraged to fill out a questionnaire and to follow a link, but the website users are told to visit does not match the design or URL of the real Morrisons website.
Morrisons confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer from the supermarket.
We’ve seen false claims Morrisons is selling cheap food boxes several times before, and have fact checked many similar posts offering fake deals like this one from other brands on Facebook.
It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify whether an offer is real is to see whether it has been shared by the company’s official page. This will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram, and a longer post history.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because Morrisons confirmed this is not a genuine offer.
