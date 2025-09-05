Morrisons is not selling ‘food boxes’ for just £10

Morrisons is selling boxes of food for £10 or less to those who fill out a questionnaire.

Posts being shared on Facebook have claimed that the supermarket Morrisons is selling a “Family Treat Box” to people aged over 40 for £10 or less.

One post says: “My daughter works at Morrison [sic] and told me about this amazing offer for people over 40. If you’re over 40, you can get a Morrison Family Treat Box for just £9.95 – seriously. They’re clearing out seasonal stock, and instead of letting it go to waste, they’re offering it for next to nothing. All you need to do is fill out a short form.”

Facebook users are then encouraged to follow a link, but it does not go to the real Morrisons website. The URLs do not match, and neither do the layouts, despite use of the Morrisons logo.

We’ve seen false claims Morrisons is selling cheap food boxes several times before, and have fact checked many similar posts offering fake deals like this one on Facebook. Recent examples include false offers for various laptops, PlayStations and airfryers, which were supposedly available at improbably cheap prices.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify whether an offer is real is to see whether it has been shared by the company’s official page. This will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram, and a longer post history.