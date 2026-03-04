Video of blaze doesn’t show aftermath of drone attack on US embassy in Saudi Arabia

What was claimed A video of a large fireball and smoke shows the aftermath of a drone attack on the US embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Our verdict False. The footage predates the attack and has been online since at least 6 February.

A video of a huge fireball being shared with claims it shows the US embassy in Saudi Arabia being attacked predates the outbreak of the latest widespread conflict in the Middle East. The clip, which has been circulating on Facebook, Instagram and X, shows flames and a large cloud of smoke billowing beyond cars and trucks on a road. Captions with these posts include “US embassy in Saudi Arabia has been attacked” and “US Embassy in Saudi Arabia struck”.

It’s true that a “limited fire” was reported at the US embassy in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia in the early hours of 3 March following an attack by two drones. But this is not what this video depicts.

