Toby Carvery CEO isn’t giving away free meals to people who comment on Facebook posts

What was claimed Toby Carvery is giving away a free carvery for two to people who like and comment on a Facebook post. Our verdict False. This is not a genuine offer from Toby Carvery.

Posts shared on Facebook falsely claim the restaurant Toby Carvery is giving a free meal to everyone who likes the post and comments “Roast”. The posts claim to be written by “Robert Daniels, CEO of Toby Carvery”, and say: “We're turning 50! To thank you for being part of our journey, a complimentary carvery for two will be given to everyone who hits like and says: Roast”. But a spokesperson for Toby Carvery’s parent company, Mitchells & Butlers, confirmed to Full Fact that these posts are not genuine offers, and said official Toby Carvery deals will only appear on the brand’s social media channels.

Moreover, the included photo is not of the “CEO of Toby Carvery”—it does not show Phil Urban, the chief executive of Mitchells & Butlers. We weren’t able to find an original version of the image of a man used in this post, but it doesn’t appear to be a genuine employee of the company—the label on his tie reads “Tory Carvery”. When we searched this image using Google’s reverse image search tool and selected ‘about this image’, a note said it was “made with Google AI”, meaning it was generated or modified with Google’s AI tools. The first Toby Carvery also opened in 1985, making the brand 40 years old, not 50 as the posts claim.

