Amazon is not giving away laptops for £3

False. Amazon has confirmed this is not a legitimate offer from the company.

Amazon is giving away HP laptops for just £3 to people living in England.

A post on Facebook falsely claims that online retailer Amazon is “giving away” HP laptops for £3 to anyone living in England.

The post, which is accompanied by an image of dozens of branded laptops stacked on the floor, says: “Amazon is giving away HP laptops that have been in stock for over a year without original packaging – just £3 in delivery costs for residents of England! This special offer is part of an initiative to support the local community while freeing up warehouse space. Click below to check if you qualify and can receive your laptop!”

A spokesperson from Amazon told Full Fact that the offer is “not legitimate”.