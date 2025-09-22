IKEA is not giving away boxes of free products

IKEA is giving away free boxes of leftover products to people who answer questions online.

Facebook posts claiming the retailer IKEA is giving away free boxes of “leftover stock from warehouses” to people who fill in a survey and pay a shipping fee are false.

A spokesperson for IKEA confirmed to Full Fact that these offers aren’t genuine.

One post says: “Unbelievable! IKEA is giving away home items for free?! Every year, the company refreshes its collections and gives away leftover stock from warehouses! And now every resident in the UK can get a box filled with stylish home products completely free!”.

It then encourages Facebook users to follow a link to “grab” their box, and also lists examples of items people can apparently receive, such as vases, towels and candles.

The post also features a video, in which a voiceover and text says “So many people here in the UK still don’t know that IKEA gives away leftover items from past seasons for free every year”, and claims to have received boxes of brand new goods for several years.

The voiceover claims “all you need to do is visit IKEA’s website and answer a few simple questions”, and that people “only pay the shipping cost, nothing else”.