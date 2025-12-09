John Lewis isn’t giving away expensive cast iron pots for £10

What was claimed
John Lewis is giving away Staub cast iron pots for £10 to over-50s who fill out an online form.
Our verdict
John Lewis has confirmed this offer is not genuine.
John Lewis is not giving away Staub cast iron pots for £10 to over-50s who fill out an online survey
A Facebook post claims the retailer is “clearing out seasonal stock” and encourages users to follow a link and answer “a few simple questions” to qualify for the offer.
But the website the post links to is not the official John Lewis site.
John Lewis confirmed to Full Fact that this is not a legitimate offer from the retailer, adding “any legitimate offer can be found via our website or app”.
Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook. We have fact checked a number of offers supposedly tied to John Lewis, as well as other posts claiming to offer improbably cheap deals from retailers such as Argos, Amazon, Boots, Morrisons and Toby Carvery, which in fact had nothing to do with the named companies.
It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because John Lewis confirmed to us this offer is not genuine.
