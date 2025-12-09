John Lewis isn’t giving away expensive cast iron pots for £10

John Lewis has confirmed this offer is not genuine.

John Lewis is giving away Staub cast iron pots for £10 to over-50s who fill out an online form.

John Lewis is not giving away Staub cast iron pots for £10 to over-50s who fill out an online survey

A Facebook post claims the retailer is “clearing out seasonal stock” and encourages users to follow a link and answer “a few simple questions” to qualify for the offer.

But the website the post links to is not the official John Lewis site.