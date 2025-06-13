Facebook posts falsely claim Lego is selling ‘mystery boxes’ for just £3

False. The retailer has said this is not a genuine offer.

Posts on Facebook have again falsely claimed that Lego is selling “mystery boxes” for £3.

One post says the toymaker is “sending out real lego mystery boxes for just 3£” as one of the company’s “warehouses is shutting down”, while another claims these boxes can be bought “for a couple of pounds” if people fill in a “short survey”.

However, Lego told Full Fact that these are not genuine offers from the retailer.

One post includes an image showing a Lego set and box alongside a receipt that features the Lego logo and shows a delivery price of £3, while the product is listed as “£0.00”. The poster says that people can fill in a “short survey and you get a LEGO Mystery Box for a couple of pounds”. After claiming to work at Lego, the poster says the alleged offer is “for employees only”.

In the comment section of this post, as in others we’ve seen, a link to a website where people can allegedly claim these offers was shared, although some of these comments have since been deleted and some of the websites in question now also appear to have been taken offline.

However, the website people were taken to was not the real Lego website, even though it contained the Lego logo in the header and images of Lego products on the landing page.

A spokesperson for Lego told us that this website was not affiliated with the company in any way. Additionally, the promotion doesn’t appear on Lego’s website.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen posts online that falsely claim Lego is selling products like this. We’ve also written regularly about posts promoting fake giveaways and bargains from brands and retailers such as Argos, Tesco and John Lewis.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify them is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.