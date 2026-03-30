Video of 2025 cinema brawl shared with false claims it shows clashes at Tel Aviv airport

A video is being widely shared online with false claims it depicts clashes at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport involving people who want to leave Israel.
The clip has gained thousands of interactions on Facebook with a caption claiming people are shouting: “We want tickets, we want flights, we want to leave Israel.”
In the footage people can be seen throwing objects at other people stationed behind tills, who also throw items back. There is also a group chanting and attempting to climb onto the counters.
But this clip was not filmed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, and does not show people trying to leave Israel, as the Facebook posts claim.
It actually depicts an incident which occurred at a cinema in Jerusalem in July 2025.
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A longer and higher quality version of the same video was shared on X by a local reporter on 20 July, with a caption (translated from Hebrew) saying: “Cinema City Jerusalem yesterday: Rowdy youths, throwing objects at workers on site, gathering and chanting ‘Death to Arabs’.”
The incident was also reported by local media, which said that police had been called to the cinema complex, but no immediate arrests were made.
However, there were reports of issues at Ben Gurion Airport earlier in March after late changes to the number of people who could board flights left some passengers disgruntled, with one video appearing to show confrontations between passengers and airline staff.
Amid the continuing conflict in the Middle East, we have seen numerous misleading and old videos, often from different places or other conflicts shared with false claims that they show current events.
Before sharing content which you see circulating on social media, it’s important to consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our toolkit can help you to do this.