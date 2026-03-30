Video of 2025 cinema brawl shared with false claims it shows clashes at Tel Aviv airport

What was claimed A video shows clashes at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, with people shouting that they want tickets and flights to leave Israel. Our verdict False. This footage is actually from July 2025 and shows an incident at a cinema in Jerusalem where objects were thrown at staff.

A video is being widely shared online with false claims it depicts clashes at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport involving people who want to leave Israel. The clip has gained thousands of interactions on Facebook with a caption claiming people are shouting: “We want tickets, we want flights, we want to leave Israel.” In the footage people can be seen throwing objects at other people stationed behind tills, who also throw items back. There is also a group chanting and attempting to climb onto the counters.

But this clip was not filmed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, and does not show people trying to leave Israel, as the Facebook posts claim. It actually depicts an incident which occurred at a cinema in Jerusalem in July 2025.

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