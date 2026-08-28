Full Fact analysis shows AI chatbots spouting misinformation about AI-generated images, wars and royal fall outs

Image courtesy of BoliviaInteligente

AI chatbots based on large language models (LLMs) made dozens of major errors when asked about false claims circulating online, as part of a Full Fact trial. In some cases the LLMs corrected themselves days later, often citing our fact checking articles, but we also saw several instances where chatbots continued to respond with incorrect information. In the first five months of this test we identified 39 major AI errors. These included most models we asked wrongly stating that an AI-generated image of a cabin window, on the Ryanair flight that saw a passenger nearly sucked out of a window, was real. Other models told us that pictures and footage were from Iran or Israel when they weren’t, that AI-generated political banners were real and that a fake council poster was official. Our experiment showed LLMs cannot be relied upon as a foolproof way to fact check claims, especially in breaking news situations like the US-Israel war with Iran.

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What about after our article was published?