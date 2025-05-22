No, Argos is not selling Samsung smartphones for £2

Posts on Facebook have claimed that the retailer Argos is selling Samsung Galaxy smartphones for £2.

But this isn’t true.

The posts say that people can “nab a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 12/256GB for just £2” if they follow a link to a specific website and “answer a couple of simple questions”. The posts suggest that the phones are being sold at a discounted price because Argos is “not allowed to sell it at full price”.

The website people are encouraged to visit includes the Argos logo in the top left corner, and the menu options in the website’s header—“Shop”, “Account”, “Wishlist” and “Trolley”—match those used on the real Argos website, but there are several clues this is not the genuine Argos site. The URL is different, there are grammatical errors in the text displayed on the site and the menu options are not clickable.

A spokesperson for Argos told Full Fact that this is not a genuine offer.

This is not the first time we’ve written about posts falsely promoting offers from Argos, including on iPhones, MacBooks, laptops, airfryers, mattresses, vacuum cleaners and PlayStations. We’ve also fact checked posts claiming to be advertising offers on goods from other retailers.

It is always worth checking posts sharing offers that seem too good to be true. One way to verify this is to see whether the offer has been shared by the company’s official page—this will often have more followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a longer post history.